Thefts reported in TMU’s RAC raise concerns over locker security

By Nadine Alsaghir

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students are reporting thefts at the Recreation and Athletics Centre (RAC) and Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC), raising concerns about the safety of their belongings.

According to testimonies shared on Reddit, stolen belongings include laptops, AirPods, debit cards and wallets.

Amel Kirma, a second-year mechatronics engineering student, said his wallet was taken while he was working out at the RAC

on Oct. 29.

“I was pretty shocked because I didn’t think [stealing] was common here, Kirma said. “But then I realized, wow, I was wrong.”

Kirma said he left his bag, which had his MacBook, iPad and wallet, inside an unlocked locker in one of the men’s changing rooms.

When he returned, the locker door was opened and his bag was unzipped. When he checked his bag, his wallet—containing his debit card and ID, was missing. He later reported the theft to RAC staff, who contacted TMU security to investigate.

In an email follow-up, Kirma said nothing further happened. The security personnel recorded all the details he provided about the incident and then left. He also added they are likely still investigating the issue.

According to Recreation and Active Wellbeing’s (RAWB) website, day lockers are available free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis, while rental lockers can be booked by active members for $30 per semester or $90 per year, plus tax. “Users must supply their own locks or purchase one from the front desk,” reads their website.

“…whenever I lock up my stuff, like hey, I hope someone doesn’t steal it”

Andrew Thompson, a fifth-year aerospace engineering student, said his two rental lockers inside the RAC men’s changing room were broken into during the summer of 2024.

Thompson said when he returned to TMU in August, both of the locks on his lockers were broken and his prescription glasses were stolen.

“Now I’m a bit suspicious…whenever I lock up my stuff, like hey, I hope someone doesn’t steal it,” Thompson said.

When he reported the incident, the staff asked if he had locked his lockers ad he said he had.

“From now on I’m bringing a lock every time I go”

Ojasvi Verman, a third-year computer science student, told The Eyeopener that he’s since seen posters outside changing rooms and at the front desk, encouraging students to be more cautious when storing items in lockers.

Community Safety and Security at TMU has also posted various tips for avoiding thefts from lockers on their website.

“Maybe when you do rent a locker…the staff [should] just say ‘hey, make sure you get like a good locker, like one that is high-quality because people have been breaking in,’” Thompson said.

Both Kirma and Thompson told The Eye that they now take extra precautions when visiting the gym. “From now on, I’m bringing a lock every time I go,” Kirma said.

All students who spoke with The Eye, expressed the need for RAWB to take additional steps to make the RAC feel more reliable for everyone.

Dane Vanderkooi, a fifth-year PhD candidate in the management program at Ted Rogers School of Management says the staff could do more to help students out. “I think maybe having the staff be a little more vigilant…or maybe promoting some signs… trying to encourage people not to steal, and a bit more of a security presence.”

The Eye reached out to the university to request a comment from Athletics and Recreation but did not hear back in time for publication.

