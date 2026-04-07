No one wants to club and pub 

By Aditi Roy

Young people are partying far less than their parents and an univited guest may be to blame: the rising cost of living. A 2024 report from the Guardian stated that 71 per cent of Gen Z prefer staying in rather than going out. At Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), some students said this shift is driven by a growing financial burden, coupled with the recent trend of sober curiosity.

Alexis Illes is a PhD student in management, specializing in organizational behaviour and human resources. “[Its] definitely the cost of living and inflation…now it feels like a big, steep increase in prices,” she said.

Illes’ observations ring true for many, as for students, a night out comes with the stress of budgeting for drinks, cover and transportation.

John*, a student from University of Toronto (U of T) and an avid party goer said he spends nearly $100 each time he goes out clubbing in Toronto.

“$20 for entry and the boys love to drink, so…four or five beers inside, a couple cocktails and then if you’ve had enough, you’re getting a couple shots after,” he said, breaking down his costs excluding transportation.

John attributes his ability to party frequently to working jobs in the summer and having wealthy parents.

Enya Jovicik is a third-year English student at TMU and bartender in downtown Toronto.

“It’s so expensive to go out, you go somewhere and you have to pay for entry and if you want to drink…a cocktail, it’s like $16 plus tax, like 20 bucks, and that’s not including a tip,” she said, explaining why she doesn’t frequently go out.

Jovicik sees the decline of nightlife at her work where managers are actively organizing “bar crawls and [similar] events catered towards more college age students,” to increase their reach and profitability.

In 2024 nightlife transactions were down 41 per cent in Toronto, pointing to a fall in the participation of the city’s bustling club and bar scene, according to payment processing company Square.

Jovicik said there’s a certain lifestyle needed to even be able to party on the weekends. “Especially with the cost of living [in] Toronto, you need work a lot to sustain it…a lot of people don’t have a Friday night off or Saturday night off, I rarely have those kinds of peak days off.”

Jovick said her job often competes with her ability to go out—something echoed by other students. A 2023 PayChex survey revealed that 93 per cent of young adults sampled held multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Cigna International Health’s 2022 survey detailing workplace stress reported that 98 per cent of Gen Z respondents were dealing with burn-out symptoms and felt unable to keep up with their professional demands.

Illes also adds that young people are more conscious about their social media presence, as their digital footprint factors into not just their social interactions but their jobs.

“With social media, you just don’t really want the kind of drunken behaviour to be around strangers who may post that [and] impact my future,” she said.

Illes reflects on her unique position as a PhD student. “I’m not a professor, but I’m not just a regular student, I teach undergraduates, so I am mindful of how I appear not only in person, but online,” she said.

In addition, the trend of sober curiosity and health consciousness has also altered people’s desire to go partying.

Pritam Mandal is a second-year sports media student at TMU. Mandal has recently adopted a sober lifestyle, straying away from alcohol and nightlife in an effort to stay healthy.

“As [I am in my] mid 20s, instead of going out to clubs or pubs after my work or during weekends, I try my best to go to gyms,” he said, repurposing his time for health and productivity.

Mandal said he notices an increase in disposable income now that he is actively not partaking in nightlife and drinking. “I can [buy] better groceries, I have some money for my skincare, for my hair care or maybe to go out somewhere else, or maybe enjoying a different kind of activity.”

Mandal’s choice of sobriety isn’t uncommon among his age demographic. 53 per cent of people aged 18 to 29 don’t consume alcohol as of 2025, according to LendingTree. The generation has garnered a reputation for being “sober curious,” opting for energy drinks and fruit juices instead, according to market research firm Mintel.

For many female students, the issue seems to lie in the lack of safety offered at clubs.

Mila Bjelaković is a second-year creative industries student who enjoys going out regularly but is always wary of her safety. She said she avoids getting too intoxicated to be cautious of her surroundings.

“It comes from a fear, especially for women in the last 10 years [there were] so many stories, if you’re gonna have to Uber home alone, you don’t want to be drunk,” she said.

Bjelaković notes this fear also dictates her clothing choices, in hopes of preventing unwanted male attention as she walks or uses public transportation for her commute.

Illes still feels uneasy despite having experience handling herself in uncomfortable situations.

“I feel less safe going out as a woman as I did when I was younger, even though, over the years, I’ve gained more skills with safety, but now the culture feels less safe,” she said.

*This source has requested to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, The Eyeopener has verified this source.

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