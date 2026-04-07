The Eyeopener’s Unofficial Sports Awards

By Victoria Cha and Jonathan Reynoso

With the 2025-26 Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold athletic season done and dusted, The Eyeopener’s sports section wanted to recognize some teams, athletes and staff that fueled our coverage throughout the year.

From August to March, close to 180 games were played across the Bold varsity teams with noteworthy moments throughout. After reviewing the past season, we are pleased to announce The Eye’s 2025-26 Unofficial Sports Awards:

Game of the year

In a rare U Sports and National Collegiate Athletics Association showdown, the men’s volleyball team went up against the Princeton Tigers on Jan. 3. After a long winter break, spectators readily filled the stands of the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) home court—only standing room remained as the match went on. Although the Bold ended the night with a 3-0 loss, the packed MAC fuelled every play and set their tone for 2026.

Team of the year

The women’s basketball team shone as the best Bold varsity team this season. They finished at the top of their Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference with a 20-2 record and were crowned the Critelli Cup champions in the OUA playoffs on Feb. 28.

Athlete of the year

Fourth-year women’s basketball guard Myriam Kone was an on-court force all season. She finished third in scoring in the entirety of U Sports averaging 21.3 points per game and broke a TMU program record for most points in a single season (448 in 2025-26). She was awarded with the following for her 2025-26 achievements: OUA First-Team All-Star, Critelli Cup Player of the Game and U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian.

Storyline of the year

Women’s basketball head coach Carly Clarke has had a year of accomplishments. In August 2025, she was named head coach of Canada’s under-23 women’s national team for Globl Jam 2025 and led them to a gold medal victory.

After winning the OUA playoffs, Clarke and the Bold made their way to the U Sports Final 8 where they ended in sixth.

On March 30, it was announced that Clarke has joined the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo as assistant coach. The team will begin its inaugural season on April 29.

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