The Alternatives to CFS: How CASA and OUSA measure up

“CASA has seen it’s members task it with using the fewest resources to accomplish their ends at the federal level and leaving the rest of those resources to each student union to be able to use on the things that they do really well,” McDonald said.

Membership fees

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) currently pays the CFS a levy of $16.24 per student, amounting to roughly half-a-million dollars. Additionally, they pay $50,000 from their budget for their membership.

CASA’s fees fluctuate based on inflation and student enrollment. Ryerson students would pay $2.49 each, the maximum fee being $53,029 per year in total.

OUSA’s membership fee is a flat rate of $2.99 per student, which at Ryerson would total just under $100,000.

If Ryerson were to go with CASA/OUSA, students would be paying $5.48 each for both memberships.

“It costs less money to do direct lobbying. They’re not spending as much money on printing or travel costs. They’re more efficient per dollar,” Morton said.