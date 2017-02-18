The future of winter fashion is furless

Brampton-natives James Yurichuk and Anthony DeBartolo spent four years working out of the basement of Yurichuk’s Bathurst Street apartment, cultivating the best ideas for a cruelty-free, Canadian-made winter jacket. Four years later, the partners found a home in the Ryerson Joe Fresh Centre.

Fast-forward one more year to November 2016. The two best friends successfully kick-started a Trade-Up Program, where people can exchange their Canada Goose jackets or fur-trimmed parkas and get $300 off of a cruelty-free Wully parka—retailing around $600.

Wully Outerwear (formerly Mammoth Outerwear) is a lifestyle brand that features winter wear made to withstand the cold Canadian weather, while using only synthetic, animal-free materials.

The company was founded in 2012 by the two best friends.

Both Yurichuk and DeBartolo have been working towards debunking the myth of needing animal fur to stay warm. Since their campaign launched, the partners learned that even vegans and supporters of ethically made clothing believe fur is warmer than synthetic material. This is due to the fact that these consumers have been unsuccessful in finding an ethically made coat. Until now.

“There’s a notion that the only way to stay warm is with fur and feathers,” said Yurichuk. But Wully Outerwear tech fabrics have now surpassed the functionality of animal products, he added.

“There have been vegans coming to us who believe they need fur to survive Canadian winters, but our jackets are able to withstand the [lowest] temperatures.”

Needless to say, vegans are happy.

All traded in jackets will be stripped of their fur and donated to animal rehabilitation centres in Canada—where it’s used for fur graphing. The jackets themselves will be distributed to the homeless in Toronto.

For every jacket the partners sell, 10 dollars will be donated to the Association for the Protection of Fur-Bearing Animals—a charity dedicated to Canadian wildlife and fur protection.

The insulation technology within the jacket’s body and arms consists of 55 per cent recycled content, water-resistant technology, as well as fast-drying material for snowy or rainy days.

According to Yurichuk, the fur industry’s success can be attributed only to their well made advertisements, not the product quality. The partners plan to overpower fur sales by focusing their attention on quality.