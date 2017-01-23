Toastmasters club getting sued by toast enthusiast for misrepresentation

One student is filing a lawsuit against the Ryerson Toastmasters after learning they weren’t a group for toast enthusiasts.

Ella Oper, a first-year nutrition and food student at Ryerson, said she’s feeling “seriously burned” after showing up to a Toastmasters meeting and realizing what the club was really about. “I was just looking for a place to share my love of bread in one of its finest forms, and I walk up into this place and it’s just atrocious, I tell you, atrocious!”

Toastmasters’ president Gerald Daily told Oper that she’d have to take her “toast-lovin’-tushy” somewhere else, as the group is actually a club for people to work on their communication and leadership skills. “She could have looked it up online before she showed up,” said Daily. “We literally have a Facebook page explaining what we do here.”

Oper has been a lover of bread (toast in particular) since she was born. Her mother, Debra, said that Oper’s first words were “I want more toast.” Growing up, Oper made it her life goal to be a toast advocate and speak out about her love for the baked bread all over the world. “I’ve given talks in San Diego, Puerto Rico and even Detroit,” said Oper. “I thought I could make Ryerson the next stop on my list.”