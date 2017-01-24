American students applying to Ryerson to escape Trump

With a new, controversial president in the White House, American students are turning to Ryerson as a possible way out. The number of U.S. undergraduate applications to Ryerson for next school year have increased by about 62 per cent, according to Ryerson’s registrar Charmaine Hack. She said this increase is a result of Ryerson’s increased student recruitment efforts in the U.S. as well as “the current U.S. political landscape.” Hack said the number of U.S. applications may continue to increase as programs keep accepting more applications, since the deadline for guaranteed application consideration is Feb. 1.

Abu Arif, Ryerson’s coordinator of international student support, said many American students are being encouraged to study abroad because of “Trump’s message of fear,” as well as Canada’s “generous immigration system.” “International students pick Canada because of its reputation [as] a welcoming nation and many students tell [my department] they chose Ryerson because of Ryerson’s energy and its idea of innovation,” he said.