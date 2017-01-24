App of the Week: OFFTIME

Turn off distractions on your phone with OFFTIME. Available as a beta version for iOS and as a full app on Android, it allows users to block disruptive notifications, texts, calls or apps for a set duration.

OFFTIME iOS Light has many of the same features as the Android app.

The iOS app includes goals, usage-tracking and the ability to block disruptive notifications, texts, calls or apps for a period of time.

The app requires you to give it access to SMS messaging, apps and phone calls in order for certain notifications to stop appearing on your phone’s home screen.

You can pick apps or contacts which will not be restricted during your “offtime.”

These will be visible on your phone.

If you try to access a blocked app during this time, it will automatically close with a reminder saying you are on your offtime.

After you have completed your offtime, your phone will vibrate to remind you that you are finished, and then it will take you to an activity log page.