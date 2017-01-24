Couchsurfing offers students a new wave in travel

I don’t usually spend Christmas with a room full of strangers, but then again, I’m not usually able to spend it with a room full of relatives, either. My family is spread all across Ontario and Michigan, which often leaves us celebrating either a couple of days before or after the 25th.

Instead of woefully spending the day by myself, I found a post on Couchsurfing—a travel networking website—from a woman named Greta Corazza, who was opening up her home to anyone who didn’t want to celebrate the holiday alone. She called it an “orphan Christmas.”

A short, Italian woman in her mid-thirites greeted me. Her long, curly brown hair bounced as she smiled. I quickly learned that she was the host, Corazza.

More than a dozen people were sitting on the dark hardwood floor passing around pizza and turkey. A small Christmas tree stood in the corner, lighting the vibrant and noisy living room.