DMZ offers aid to people affected by Trump’s Muslim ban

By Justin Chandler

Ryerson’s DMZ will offer free work space, resources and legal counsel to people affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The change was announced in a post by Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ, on the DMZ website today. The DMZ offers space, resources and mentorship to people starting businesses.

The DMZ’s legal counsel will help people with U.S. business issues.

Abdullah, a Muslim immigrant himself, wrote that “in order to succeed in North America, you must collaborate with talented individuals on great ideas, regardless of their religious beliefs or where they were born.”

He wrote that diversity is “at the core of economic growth” and that marginalizing a group of people hurts the economy.

More to come.