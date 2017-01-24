Man arrested at Church and Dundas after assaulting officer

By Annie Arnone

Toronto police and emergency services responded to an alleged assault of a female officer at Church and Dalhousie Streets at around 9:20 a.m.

Police were contacted by a bystander who claimed the man was yelling and upon police arrival, he began to assault the female officer on the scene.

Kasra Dhchani, 26, dropped his work radio when he witnessed the suspect hitting the officer, and intervened immediately.

“She pulled up in her cruiser without a partner and he started punching her, he was throwing it pretty hard at her,” he said. “I jumped in and grabbed the guys neck and backup came really quickly.”

Following the suspect’s arrest, he kicked out the back window of the cop car, shattering the glass and was tased by police.