Men’s basketball: Rams beat Guelph to stay perfect

By Bryan Meler

Rams improve season record to 9-0

Ryerson’s Ammanuel Diressa has game-high 30 points

Guelph shoots over 90 per cent from the foul line

Ryerson’s men’s basketball team improved their record to 9-0 as Ammanuel Diressa posted 30 points to lead the Rams to a 98-76 win over the Guelph Gryphons at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday night.

It was a physical matchup but the Rams were able to control momentum from beginning to end. They went into halftime with a 19-point lead and didn’t look back, thanks in large part to big performances from Diressa and Keevon Small, who finished with 26 points.

“As soon as I saw that Manny and Keevon were hot, I knew I just had to get them the ball,” said Adika Peter-McNeilly, who had a game-high six assists.

The Rams made the Gryphons pay for every mistake they made, finishing with 21 points off 18 turnovers. They were also able to hustle their way on the offensive glass, with 20 second-chance points compared to the Gryphons’ 10.

Both teams shot with efficiency, converting on over 45 per cent of their attempts from three-point distance. The Rams did a better job of diversifying their attack and getting easier shots at the rim, while the Gryphons made 19 of 21 free throws.

The Rams registered back-to-back wins on their first weekend of play in 2017. The victory extends their lead over Toronto for first place in the OUA East to four points with a game in hand.

UP NEXT: The Rams look for their 10th straight win against the Queen’s Gaels in a road matchup on Jan 13. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m.