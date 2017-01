By Ben Waldman

It was fun while it lasted.

After Ryerson’s men’s basketball team started the season with 13 straight wins, the Rams lost a tough match-up against the Brock Badgers 74-65 Friday night.

Prior to this loss, it had been nearly one year since Ryerson last lost a regular season game.

The Rams shot a paltry 30.4 per cent from the field, while shooting atrociously from beyond the arc (18.9 per cent on 7-37 shooting).

More to come.