Men’s volleyball: Kewin leads comeback win over Queen’s

By Brenda Molina-Navidad

Brendan Kewin has career-high 20 kills to lead match

Ryerson rallies from two sets down

Rams sweep season series versus Queen’s

Ryerson’s men’s volleyball team got back in the win column with a come-from-behind 3-2 (21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12) victory over Queen’s University at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Friday night.

After losing first place in the OUA East to Nipissing when the Lakers beat them last weekend and trailing two sets to none, the Rams pushed the match to fifth set held the lead throughout the tiebreaker. The score was 11-10 for Ryerson when Markus Trence killed the play to tie the set, but a service error and two attack errors from the away team secured the win for the Rams. The Gaels committed 37 errors to Ryerson’s 23.

Brendan Kewin gave the Rams the winning point in a career performance, rising to the occasion with a match-high 20 kills after Ryerson left two of their top players, Lucas Coleman and Uchenna Ofoha, out of the lineup. Adam Anagnostopoulos had 43 assists.

The Gaels and Rams went into the match in a three-way tie with York at 14 points apiece in the OUA East. The win gives Ryerson a season sweep of Queen’s and gives the Rams sole possession of second place for the moment. They sit tied in points with Nipissing, who have three matches in hand and own the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series versus Ryerson. York trails the Rams by two points but the Lions have two matches in hand.

After losing two close sets to start the match, the Rams found their momentum near the end of the third set, widening the gap by five points at 22-17. Queen’s took a timeout and came back to score two points, but a kill by Mattias Peters and another from Brett Whitley secured the set for Ryerson.

It was no different in the fourth. The game was tied at 22, but attacking errors from Queen’s led to a tied match and gave Ryerson new life for the fifth.



UP NEXT: The Rams face RMC on Sat. 28 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre at 6 p.m. RMC sits sixth in the seven-team OUA East with a 2-10 record, 12 points back of Ryerson.