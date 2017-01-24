Ryerson wrestler hopes to pin down a medal in 2020 Olympics

M ost of us can recall a time when we or someone we know gave a bouncer or a security guard a hard time. It’s a thankless job, and often it can be a violent one. It’s all too easy to see why some security guards and bouncers look miserable as they count heads or pacify a rowdy patron, or why things might get heated when some bonehead makes the wrong move.

But if you’ve had a few too many during a fancy event at Woodbine Banquet Hall, there’s one security guard you’ll have an especially hard time getting a rise out of. It’s a good thing, too. Some of his friends call him “Gentle Giant,” but he’s one of the last people you’d ever want to mess with.

His name is Sunny Narwal. He studies medical physics at Ryerson, likes to play Assassin’s Creed and works a part-time security job at the banquet hall in Rexdale, the Toronto region he grew up in. He’s also one of the top young wrestlers in the province, if not the country.

Make no mistake—he’s no Dwayne Johnson or John Cena. There’s no rapping about his opponents before pulverizing them with a folding chair. Sure, Narwal grew up watching WWE wrestlers like Cena and Johnson become cultural icons, and he respects their craft. But the second-year member of Ryerson’s wrestling team would rather be compared to one of his own idols, like Kyle Snyder. Last year, at the Rio games, Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to ever win an Olympic gold medal, a few months before his 21st birthday. Having just turned 19 on Dec. 30, Narwal won’t be able secure an Olympic medal before he’s 21—the next summer games aren’t until 2020, in Tokyo. But he hopes to have a shot at top spot on the podium.