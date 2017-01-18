The Canadian Federation of Students purchases 15 anti-CFS URL names

By Alanna Rizza

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) has purchased 15 anti-CFS domain names, according to The Varsity.

The CFS purchased the domaine names in 2008 and 2013. The domain names were registered to it@cfs-services.ca and Anna Dubinski, the CFS’ national treasurer from 2014 to 2016.

The Varsity also reported that this was revealed from a Reverse Whois search, a tool to search domain ownership. The domains purchased included “iamnotcfs.com,” “no-cfs.com,” and “votenocfs.info.” The domain names purchased in 2008 expired in December.

“Buying URLs relating to our name is a common approach that many organizations take,” said CFS national chairperson Bilan Arte in an email to The Eyeopener.

“To my knowledge, we haven’t taken any similar actions other than that.”