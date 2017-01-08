Women’s basketball: Rams crush Gryphons for eighth straight win

By Bryan Meler

Ryerson’s women’s basketball team finished their opening weekend of 2017 on a high note with a decisive 87-44 victory over the Guelph Gryphons on Saturday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre to extend their winning streak to eight games.

With the loss, the Gryphons sit last in the OUA Central with a 1-7 record. The Rams, meanwhile, improve their record to 8-1 for 16 points and second place in the OUA East. Queen’s also has 16 points but the Gaels have a game in hand.

Rams centre Sofia Paska led the way with a double-double, putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two blocks. “They did a good job of face-guarding me, but it also left my teammates open for easy shots,” said Paska. It was a great team effort tonight, everyone contributed.”

Ryerson was able to coast through its matchup against the Gryphons with a double-digit lead for the majority of the game. Paska, Cara Tiemens, Bronwyn Williams Emma Fraser, Kellie Ring all finished with at least 10 points on the night as the Rams got 34 points off the bench.

The Gryphons outscored the Rams 18-16 off turnovers, but it was one of the few areas in which Guelph outplayed the home team.

Paska and Fraser were a big part of Ryerson’s succesful pressure down low, as the Rams outscored Guelph 42-8 in the paint and dominated the rebound contest 67-35. Their size also helped them on defence, with the Gryphons converting on just 19.7 per cent of their attempts from the field as Ryerson claimed their second win in as many nights.

UP NEXT: One eight-game winning streak will end when the Rams visit the Queen’s Gaels in Kingston on Jan. 13 in a battle for first place in the OUA East. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.