By Ben Waldman

Ryerson’s women’s basketball team beat the Brock Badgers 91-75 Friday night for the team’s 11th win of the season.

The Rams beat the Badgers in front of a packed Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., led by forward Sofia Paska, who put up a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

More to come.