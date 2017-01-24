Women’s hockey: Rams shut out by Brock, still winless in 2017

By Mark Stephens

Rams lose seventh straight, winless in 2017

Ryerson outshoots Brock 34-25, loses on late goal

Rams shut out in six of seven games in 2017

Ryerson’s women’s hockey team suffered another shutout loss on Saturday night, losing 1-0 to the Brock Badgers at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

It was the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams after the Rams lost a close 3-2 game in double overtime in October. The loss drops Ryerson to 4-1-11-3 on the season and extends the team’s losing streak to seven games. The Rams, who last won in early December, have scored just two goals in 2017 and sit 12th in the 13-team OUA.

The Rams offense moved well in the first frame despite a scoreless period. Winning the shot battle at 11-9, the Rams were firing on all cylinders in the early going. A pair of penalties would hurt their momentum.

The Rams applied pressure once again, spending most of the second period in the Badgers zone to no avail. Goalie Sydney Authier would keep the game scoreless wiith two clutch saves late in the period. Authier finished with 24 saves while Jensen Murphy turned aside 34 shots for the shutout, stymieing a Ryerson offense that looked dangerous all game.

The scoring drought would end halfway through the 3rd, when Cara Sayles finished a two-on-one situation. With a minute left, Ryerson head coach Lisa Haley called for an empty net but the Rams couldn’t find the equalizer.

With five games left in the season, the Rams hope to finish strong. It will not be an easy task, as three of their games are against Queen’s, Nipissing and U of T, three of the top four teams in the OUA.

UP NEXT: The Rams face off against the Queen’s Gaels at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.