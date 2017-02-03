Women’s volleyball: Rams sweep Brock for sixth straight win

By Daniel Rocchi

Rams win sixth match in a row, unbeaten since Nov. 25

Ryerson leads for entire match, gets second consecutive straight-sets win

Veronica Livingston has game-high 11 kills, ties for team lead with seven digs

Ryerson’s women’s volleyball team won their sixth consecutive match in straight sets on Saturday afternoon, beating the Brock Badgers 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-17) at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Rams outside hitter Veronica Livingston had a match-high 11 kills while leading her team with a .556 hitting percentage. Setter Kate McIlmoyle finished with 23 assists while Becky Zeeman and Livingston led the way defensively with seven digs each.

Ryerson has now dropped just four sets in five 2017 matches, and hasn’t lost since Nov. 25 against Toronto. With an 11-3 record, the Rams trail the undefeated Varsity Blues (12-0) by two points for first place in the OUA East. The Badgers fall to 3-10 and second-last in the OUA West.

Ryerson never trailed during the match, looking to be in control from start to finish. In the first set, the Rams and Badgers traded early points before Ryerson went on an 8-0 run, highlighted by four of first-year Cailin Wark’s match-high five service aces. The Rams were up 16-8 at the technical timeout, ballooning their lead to as many as 10 before taking the first set 25-16.

Led by Livingston and middle blocker Theanna Vernon, the Rams got off to a quick start in the second, taking seven of the first nine points to go up 16-9 at the technical timeout. A late 5-2 run by the visitors gave the Badgers their only 20-point set of the night, shrinking the lead to three points before Vernon ended it with one of her seven kills. Vernon—who ranks fourth in the OUA in blocks per set—led all players with two solo blocks and a trio of block assists.

The Badgers needed a third-set win to extend the match, but it was the home team that had the early urgency. The Rams won 15 of the first 20 points before three consecutive service aces from Brock’s Emily Armstrong made the scoreline more respectable. Leading 24-12 and serving for the match, the Rams committed a service error and two attacking errors as the Badgers won five straight points before a Zeeman kill sealed the win after a lengthy and thrilling rally.

UP NEXT: The Rams welcome perennial powerhouse McMaster—currently in second place in the OUA West with a 10-3 record—to the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.