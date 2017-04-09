Ezra Levant talk on campus is a reminder that freedom of the press is vital

Four hours before the briefing, Trump reiterated in a speech that the media is “the enemy of the American people.” Critics, however, scrutinized his decision, deeming it a threat to government transparency and freedom of the press.

While The Eye is unsure whether the comment was intended for the individual reporter or the publica- tion, we do have a suspicion that, like so many of Trump’s irrational accusations about “fake news,” there was personal disdain behind it.

Last year, we ran a story about Ryerson Campus Conservative affiliate, Dan Petz, who made controversial comments about safe spaces on campus while he was a course union executive. More recently, we ran a separate story about his brother, Brian Petz—a part-time lecturer at Ryerson and former president of the Ryerson Campus Conservatives—after students complained about his offensive Facebook comments regarding immigration and religious communities.

To a devoted conservative club member, I understand how this coverage of the Petz duo could be perceived as some sort of vendetta against “the right.” But I’m here to tell you that it’s not. We don’t have a murder board plastered across our newsroom wall. We don’t spend Monday nights throwing darts at photos of our enemies, or picking the name of our next victim out of a hat.

Instead, we devote our time to writing about things students care about and things they deserve to know. This includes the transparency of student government, the accountability of the university administration, and yes, blatant racism from leaders and teachers. It’s never a personal take-down, or “character assassination,” as Dan Petz has personally accused us of. It’s news.

When Ezra Levant comes to campus, that’s also news. And it’s not just our job to report on it—it’s our legal right, as defined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

To all the bigots with a vendetta against journalists: stop putting freedom of the press in jeopardy and for god’s sake, just know when to shut up.