MASS EXODUS 2017: Erich Rennie reinvents club-style clothing

By Sarah Krichel

Erich Rennie has never been completely satisfied by the club-wear available to him in stores, so he decided to design his own.

Prioritizing a style that accentuates having fun and being young, he sought to reinvent some of the traditional looks that take over current trendy stores.



“I just wanted to make something that was fun, and enjoy it after it was made,” he says.

Rennie’s line, Versailles Underground, features transparent coats, bejewelled caps, dark blues, black patterns and bold solids.

Now, he can use his own pieces to represent who he is and what he wants to see more of in the fashion industry.