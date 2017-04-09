MASS EXODUS 2017: Malaika Felizardo looks into the simple structure of plants

By Annie Arnone

Malaika Felizardo built her designs around the simplicity of x-ray plant photography—focussing in on the thin lines that come with plant stems, and roots.

Bhoot Pool is the name of her line for Mass Exodus.

Despite the intricacies of her designs—which feature leaves and glittering plant vines—Felizardo’s intent is for her clothing to be viewed as supplementary to the models themselves.

The intent is to see “beyond the colour of flowers, or beyond the colour of skin tone,” she said.

In doing this, the fourth-year fashion design student chose neutral colours, making sure to showcase skin tones and facial features first, and fashion second.

Gallery photos by Izabella Balcerzak