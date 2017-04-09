MASS EXODUS 2017: Monika Cibulskis’s BDSM line is a form of rebellion

By Sarah Krichel

For 12 years, Monika Cibulskis felt ostracized by the strict atmosphere of Catholic school.

But for this year’s Mass Exodus show, she broke away from the limitations that her upbringing imposed on her by creating a line that would dismantle the walls of her former school.

Cibulskis’s BDSM-inspired line, Rapture and Repent, is opposite to what someone might see in Catholic school. It uses various materials common in the fetish industry, such as black leather, mesh, satin, latex and metal hardware. The collection depicts the seven deadly sins with a sinister and satanic undertone to spice up “mundane” lingerie.

As models of different shapes, sizes and colours went down the catwalk, they received more than a glance from people in the audience—eyes widened and eyebrows raised. The black and silver outfits hugged the models’ bodies. Some wore spiked crowns and striking red lipsticks and eyeshadows. They all owned their beauty, confidence and sexuality.

“It’s a rebellion against my upbringing,” Cibulskis says.