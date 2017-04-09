A Tribe Called Red performs at Lake Devo

By Sarah Krichel

The Native DJ group A Tribe Called Red performed on June 1 at Lake Devo as part of Congress 2017.

The group, made up of DJ NDN, 2oolman and Bear Witness, performed for an hour for a crowd of about 200 people. The group performed electronic remixes of their biggest hits like JHD, Electric Pow Wow Drum and Sisters.

Congress is an annual event organized by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences and is being hosted by Ryerson this year. It is Canada’s biggest gathering of academics and policy-makers that aim to promote research and teaching for a more inclusive society.

Congress’ theme this year is “The Next 150, On Indigenous Lands.”

Gallery photos by Sarah Krichel