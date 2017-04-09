Photo Gallery: Toronto Pride Parade 2017

By Premila D’Sa

Toronto’s annual Pride Parade took place on June 25 and the Ryerson Students’ Union took part with their own float. RyePride, the Trans Collective and Ryerson engineers also marched alongside engineering students from the University of Toronto.

Black Lives Matter Toronto (BLM-TO)also marched in the parade holding signs that read “May we never again need to remind you that we built this.” Former Ryerson student Rodney Diverlus co-founded the Toronto chapter. BLM-TO staged a sit-in at last year’s pride parade and presented a list of demands that included banning Toronto police floats and uniforms at the parade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also marched in the parade, which ended at Yonge and Dundas Streets.