How to make friends with your roommate

By Emerald Bensadoun

Roommates. They can be your best friends, your second family, or in some cases Satan reincarnated. You’ve probably heard the horror stories, but fear not! We come to you bearing solutions. Consider these tips integral to making your roommate love you:

1. Buy your roommate a framed photo of yourself as a housewarming gift so they know you’ll always be there for them.

2. Cover the apartment with googly eyes to remind them that you’re always watching.

3. Pack your roommate brown bag lunches every morning to give them before class. Put affectionate notes in them to remind them how much you care.