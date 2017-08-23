How to trick people into thinking you’re a responsible human being

By Emerald Bensadoun It’s your first year in university, and you want people to see the *real* you. Who are you? A sophisticated party animal that knows how to have a good time, but still makes it to brunch? The straight-A student with a great sense of humour? Be who you want to be. Here at The Eyeopener, we know that living a perfectly balanced lifestyle takes both time and practice. You may have chosen the student life but it did NOT choose you. Who died and put mandatory classes at 8:30 a.m. on Fridays? We’ve lived your struggle. We know it’s hard.

Have you heard of the phrase “work smart, not hard”? The name of the game is “fake it ‘till you make it” and, just for you, we’ve decided to let you in on a few key secrets to deluding all of your new friends and family that you have your shit together while still living your laziest best life. 1. Need an extension on that essay you had three weeks to complete? Email your professors. Give them cute nicknames when emailing those last-minute extension requests to establish friendship. Casually refer to them by their pet names in class. 2. Buy fake plants to convince people you’re a responsible adult who knows how to keep things alive. If you’re in a relationship, purchase a “love fern” that—much like your eternal love—will never die. 3. You’ve got your fake plants. Name them. Visitors love a good Fernie Sanders. Not feeling all that political? Cactus Jack Sparrow will enthrall guests without appearing too prickly.