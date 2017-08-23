Meet this school year’s RSU executives

Name: Susanne Nyaga

Position: President

Future plans: Piloting a 24-hour study space on campus, organizing a “Disorientation Week” that will take place after Orientation Week and focus on social justice topics, working with graduate students to create a Graduate Students’ Union, providing support for sexual assault survivors and students facing food security issues as well as improving the services provided by the Sexual Assault Survivor Support Line.

Most likely to: Milly Rock on every block.