Meet this school year’s RSU executives

The RSU represents about 35,000 students. Here’s what they want to accomplish this school year:
Name: Susanne Nyaga
Position: President
Future plans: Piloting a 24-hour study space on campus, organizing a “Disorientation Week” that will take place after Orientation Week and focus on social justice topics, working with graduate students to create a Graduate Students’ Union, providing support for sexual assault survivors and students facing food security issues as well as improving the services provided by the Sexual Assault Survivor Support Line.
Most likely to: Milly Rock on every block.
Name: Camryn Harlick
Position: Vice-President Equity
Future plans: Hosting equity training sessions with student groups, creating an Indigenous Action Committee, organizing events to introduce students to campus resources such as the Equity Service Centres, Human Rights Services and the Office of Equity Diversity & Inclusion and organizing “Disorientation Week”. They are also working with Ryerson Athletics and Recreation to bring a minimum of 2 trans programming events a month with events such as trans swim times.
Most likely to: Not wear a 6 Fest hoodie
Name: Daniel Lis
Position: Vice-President Education
Future plans: Bringing U-pass to Ryerson (a student transit pass campaign that will lessen the costs of transit for downtown university campuses), initiating an internship grant project, which will give out grants to students who are doing unpaid internships and improving Ryerson’s campus life by creating more bike lanes around campus and uplifting public spaces to promote a more vibrant campus life.
Most likely to: Spontaneously combust
Name: Lauren Emberson
Position: Vice-President Student Life & Events
Future plans: Organizing events for orientation week including the Street Festival on Gould Street, Campus Groups Day, open mic night, the Vantage Art Festival and the RSU Parade, as well as introducing themed RSU pub nights collaborations with clubs and societies on campus and other popular things like board game nights.
Most likely to: Not organize another 6 Fest
Name: Ali Yousaf
Position: Vice-President Operations
Future plans: Pushing for the relocation of the RSU’s lost and found recovery services and making the Member Service Office (MSO) services—including TTC metropasses and the RSU Members’ Health and Dental Plan—more accessible to students with an MSO pop-up shop. He also plans on implementing an online submission and payment system for CopyRITE Printing Service.
Most likely to: Consume more caffeine than any other engineer on campus