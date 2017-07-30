Rams’ Roy Rana to coach Canada’s senior men’s basketball team

By Midilan Sivayoganathan

Ryerson Rams head coach Roy Rana was selected Wednesday to coach Canada’s senior men’s basketball team for three international outings.

Rana will serve as the team’s head coach for the upcoming FIBA Americup 2017 tournament and also in Canada’s first two FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers windows. FIBA is an association that governs international basketball competitions.

“It is once again an incredible honour to have the opportunity and responsibility to lead our country into international competition,” said Rana in a press release. “I look forward to building on the incredible momentum of this summer and continue to play my part in building a special experience of success at the Senior Men’s National Team level.”

With the Rams’ upcoming season starting on Oct. 27, it has yet to be announced how Rana and the Rams will handle his vacancy during his time with the senior men’s national team.

Rana just recently led Canada’s U19 men’s basketball team to a title at the World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, marking Canada’s first gold in any international basketball competition.

The Americup will take place between Aug. 25 and Sept. 3 in Argentina, while the first two qualifying windows for FIBA World Cup 2019 will take place this November and February 2018.

Before starting his tenure as head coach with the Rams in 2009, Rana also served as the senior men’s team’s head coach for the Argentina Super Four Cup in 2007.

Jay Triano will continue to serve as head coach of the senior men’s program, and is scheduled to fly with the team to Argentina for the Americup later in the month.