Survival guide to: Catching the game

By Matt Collins Toronto is without a doubt the sports capital of Canada. The problem is, an average Leafs ticket costs well over $100, the Raptors continue to sell out quicker than ever and the Jays have already announced ticket price increases for the 2018 season. Luckily, the city is also home to some of the most dynamic sports bars in Canada. Many are even within walking distance from Ryerson University. Shark Club, 10 Dundas St. E #310

Distance from Ryerson: 0.1 km Located on the floor below Cineplex at Yonge-Dundas Square, this bar is the perfect destination to catch the game the moment your class ends. The bar/restaurant features a ticker wrapping around the seating area with up-to-date scores from every major league—reminiscent of the one featured on theScore’s old TV channel. A combo of $4 wings and a $16 bucket of beer also pairs perfectly with whichever teams are playing on Wednesday Night Hockey.

The Queen & Beaver Public House, 35 Elm St.

Distance from Ryerson: 0.3 km Despite the pricey entrées, there is no better place to catch Premier League footy in the downtown core. This English-style pub is located just off of Yonge and Elm streets (just north of the Student Learning Centre), and offers an authentic British pub experience with all the charm of a Toronto patio bar. Come down on weekend mornings to catch all that the Premier League has to offer, or swing by for dinner to impress that cute exchange student you met in your morning lecture. St. Louis Bar and Grill, 595 Bay St.

Distance from Ryerson: 0.4 km Yes, you’ve been here before and I’m sure whichever town you’re commuting from has one as well. But unless I can find another spot that shows UFC for no cover cost, plays every NFL game on Sunday alongside a pint and pound of wings for under $20, and is spitting distance from Ryerson, then you can catch me at St. Louis every weekend until I graduate. The Ballroom Bowl, 145 John St.

Distance from Ryerson: 1.8 km