Tips to avoid the Freshman 15

By Yazmin Harris

Whoever told you the “Freshman 15” only attacks your butt, thighs or anything else, flat out lied to you. Those 15 pounds can be sandbags plummeting from the ceiling when you’re trying to pry yourself out from between the sheets. They can drag behind you like a wilted kite while you try to get yourself to social outings. The Freshman 15 is a reality for a lot of people, and it most definitely does not look the same for all of them.

Get your sneakers on. We’re running ahead of this bastard.

1. Pace yourself: That booze isn’t going anywhere

Count down the days until frosh, the days until winter break, heck, even the days until graduation if you need to, but do not count your calories. Just remember this: three pints of beer to your face is a quarter of your recommended daily calorie intake. You’ve got the rest of your life to be a belligerent drunk if you so desire, no need to rush all of those experiences into first year. Your gut will thank you.