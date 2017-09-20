Big changes don’t happen without disruption

Last week we put out the first issue of our paper and I’ve already had people come into the office to complain, and others who just generally want to keep their distance from our doors.

And I’m out here for it, whatever you may feel. But I hope we can change your mind.

I’ve been here for too many years and I’ve seen a lot of mistakes, I’ve probably made a bunch myself. So I can’t blame anyone for whatever feelings exist built up from the past 50 years of our existence. At times, we most certainly have sucked.

We’ve been trying to improve though, we’ve now got equity training each year and we’ve got an equity guide that we’re constantly adding to and updating.