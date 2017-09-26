CFS referendum budget questioned

The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS)’s budget for student referendums has been called into question by members of the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU). Some executives think that the CFS doesn’t intend for petitions for student referendums to go through at all, despite seven ongoing petitions to defederate. The CFS is the largest national student organization, representing over 650,000 students from approximately 80 college and university undergraduate and graduate student unions across Canada. Last fiscal year, the RSU paid a total of $546,999.71 for membership to the CFS and CFS-Ontario. The RSU has been a member of the CFS since 1982.

Last year, the CFS budgeted $80,000 but spent $90,302.79 for membership drives and referendums. A referendum is a widespread vote for a student union’s membership. Daniel Lis, RSU vice-president education, deals with education-related matters like national and provincial advocacy. According to Lis, this funding goes towards campaigning for certification votes and against decertification votes. Certification votes are for student unions that want to join the CFS, and decertification votes are for unions that want to leave. For these student-wide referendums to happen, a petition signed by 15 per cent of the student population of a college or university student union must be officially submitted to the CFS and approved before they can decertify.