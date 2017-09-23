Gallery: Miguel and Joey Bada$$ headline RSU’s Sundown festival

By Jacob Dubé

After a controversial concert last year, last night’s festival organized by the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) actually went pretty well. Thousands of Ryerson students and general attendees came together in the parking lot across from Rebel on Polson Street for the Sundown music festival.

R&B singer Miguel closed the festival with a colourful and energetic set, ending the night with a surprise encore performance of his song “Sky Walker.” Hip Hop artist Joey Bada$$ attracted the fans that Miguel didn’t, and played a powerful (but short) set before him. The Sorority, The Skins and Sean Leon also performed (Leon brought out his daughter during his song “Favourite Rapper” as well).

@joeyBADASS was bumping tonight, waiting since 1999 to see him live. Worth the wait bro — Jamison Franco (@SpeedyPallow) September 23, 2017

There was no secret guests being teased, so attendees got basically exactly what they came for.

“We’re making sure we’re regaining back the trust of not only students but also any stakeholders that might be interested in working with the RSU,” vice-president Lauren Emberson previously told The Eyeopener.

Check out our gallery below:

All photos taken by Camila Kukulski