Keeping kosher at all costs

Heading out the doors of the Rogers Communication Centre (RCC), third-year RTA School of Media student Tamar Lyons is on the hunt for lunch before her next class. Today is a long day, with classes running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. With few breaks, she needs to ensure she has a healthy meal to keep her going.

For Lyons, keeping kosher on campus is harder than it may seem. Walking down Gould Street in the dead of winter, this short 15-minute walk feels like a lifetime. She watches as people in their heated cars whiz by, stirring the grey slush around on top of the curb as she walks along. The cold nips at her nose, her fingers numbing inside the thin pockets of her winter jacket. She wishes she could have just gone to any of the local restaurants around campus, or even the Metro just across the street from the RCC.

Instead, here she is, walking down Elm Street, hungry for some of the only kosher food available in the downtown core: King David Pizza, located in the food court of Mount Sinai Hospital.

All this for a slice of pizza.

The restaurant is in the middle of a bustling hospital. Lyons is surrounded by doctors and nurses trying to grab a quick bite between patients. It’s not a usual location for those looking for food downtown, most people eat there only because they can’t leave the hospital. Usually Lyons is joined by other kosher-eating friends or non-religious Jews who understand the specifics of a kosher diet, and the lengths she has to go to to get suitable food. As for her non-Jewish friends, she doesn’t want to bring them out of their way to a hospital for food when they are able to eat at closer and cheaper places. But today, she’s alone.

Lyons is an Orthodox Jew, meaning she has to stick to eating only kosher food. While at school, this requires her to either stay up late or wake up early before class to prepare her meal for the day. She can go out and grab food from places like King David Pizza, but when she is out with friends who aren’t Jewish, she usually forgoes eating altogether. Instead, she waits until she gets home to eat. It’s uncomfortable for Lyons to make her friends go to a restaurant that can accommodate her diet, and it’s complicated to explain kosher to non-kosher restaurants.