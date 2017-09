By Carl Solis

Live From the Archives makes its return for the 2017 Fall semester with Astral Nomad, a Ryerson band with a unique, psychedelic sound that will leave you in a trance.

Astral Nomad performed their original song “Planetary,” as well as a cover of “Redbone” by Childish Gambino.

Check out both performances below:

To hear more of Astral Nomad, visit their Bandcamp and YouTube channels.

These videos would not have been possible without the collaboration of Musicians@Ryerson.