These are the words of House Ryerson. Many do not heed them. They laugh while enjoying the last bliss of summer. But we always remember, midterms are coming. As the leaves begin to fall, those who fail to understand our words become the victims.

There exists a legend in our house, one that many doubt, but one whose truth is as certain as the pain of a failed grade. Somewhere deep within the bowels of our ancient castle known as Hall of Kerr there exists a creature with the power to protect ourselves from the terrors of the long fortnight to come.

It is a creature so terrible it was sealed deep within our walls, hidden away past the depths and dungeons of the engineering workshops, far below the sweat-cave of the Recreation and Athletics Centre and underneath the catacombs of wherever the basement is.

Legend says this creature—a fearsome dragon, will rise up and spread the one thing we are most afraid of, the one thing that will ensure our survival: Studying.

This studious dragon was sealed away. Only the hero we need, not the one we deserve, will attempt to free the beast.