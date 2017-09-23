Rams’ Nick Lambis scores equalizer in injury time vs. University of Toronto

By Jack Longo

Nick Lambis came up clutch for the Rams, scoring an equalizer in the 90th minute against the division leading University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

The fifth-year forward was able to header a cross from Arya Hemati into the back of the net, to help Ryerson finish with a 1-1 draw at Varsity Stadium while improving their record to 2-6-1.

This was the Rams’ first game after retroactively forfeiting their first six matches of the season due to fielding an academically ineligible player.

“The late [goal] is indicative of the character of our team,” said Rams head coach Filip Prostran. “It was a long week but we’re moving forward and focused on the next week.”

Due to the forfeitures, Ryerson dropped from top of the OUA East division, a seed they once held with the Varsity Blues who now hold a record of 6-0-3.

Ryerson’s last two wins against Carleton and UOIT on Sept. 16 and 17 still stand as victories and served as good momentum heading into their matchup against their crosstown rival.

“I thought a draw was fair,” said Prostran after Saturday’s result. “But I felt it was an even game and sometimes you win or lose those.”

Both teams started out the game evenly matched with nothing to separate them.

That was until Ryerson gave up a free kick in a dangerous position. The Blues were able to capitalize, with Kenny Lioutas headering in a goal to give his squad a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Ryerson would respond by starting to build up pressure in the 32nd minute with two decent opportunities from Abdallah El-Chanti. They would bring that pressure to the second half on their way to creating additional chances.

The introduction of forward Ahmed Zabian at halftime for the Rams made a big difference for their attack. But nothing might have been more important than Josh Bowyer’s second yellow card in the 89th minute.

Playing with a man up Ryerson was finally able to break down Toronto’s defence as Lambis, scored a stoppage time header. A crucial moment, helping Ryerson get a breath of fresh air with a 1-1 draw after forfeiting six games.

Up Next: Ryerson will make a trip to Kingston on Saturday Sept.30 to play the Queen’s Gaels.