Rookie Diary: Ryerson men’s hockey defenceman Greg DiTomaso

By Michael Mazzei

After three years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and one season with the St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, defenceman Greg DiTomaso is ready to join the Ryerson Rams this season.

Q: Why’d you choose Ryerson?

DiTomaso: I’m a local boy who grew up in Etobicoke. I’ve lived outside the city for the past three years in Saginaw, Barrie and St. Catharines. I wanted to come home.

How did your time playing in the OHL prepare you for the Rams?



DiTomaso: I think I matured a lot in the OHL. In 2015, I was coached by former NHL superstar Dale Hawerchuk while with the Barrie Colts and he taught me a lot.

What’re you looking forward to most about playing at Ryerson?

DiTomaso: I’m excited to be part of a winning culture, because I think they took a good step last season (The Rams finished with the best record in their conference). This team has nowhere to go but up, and I look forward to be along for the ride.

Why’d you start playing?

DiTomaso: My dad was a big Leafs fan, and I used to stay up at night as a kid watching them. If it was a late game and my parents thought I was sleeping, I would sneak down to watch and cheer with them.

Q: What do you hope to achieve during your time at Ryerson?

DiTomaso: To grow as a hockey player and help the team win. Also to get my business and commerce degree as a starting point to my education here, maybe a master’s or law degree afterward.