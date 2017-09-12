Rye does TIFF 2017: Film Reviews

After a chaotic screening of the short film Great Choice, a seven-minute descent into hell by way of a neverending Red Lobster commercial, Mom and Dad managed to maintain an exciting pace of suspense, horror and comedy.

Directed by Brian Taylor, starring Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, the movie centres around a typical nuclear family—mom, dad, angsty teenage daughter and young son—in a world where parents suddenly begin hunting down and killing their kids.

Cage is fully aware of what people love about his acting (his meme-making history is well-known) and just plays it up to a whole new level in Mom and Dad. He’s both funny and scary, especially with his great rendition of the Hokey Pokey while destroying a pool table with a sledgehammer.