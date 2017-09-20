Ryerson launches the ‘Zanzibar Zone’

Ryerson’s president unveiled the university’s new Po-Op program Tuesday under the Zanzibar Zone, an initiative which partners Ryerson students with select Toronto’ finest strip clubs.

Over the past decade, Ryerson has been gaining more and more connections with businesses throughout Toronto, and university president Mohamed Lachemi hopes his Po-Op program will present students with more workplace experience.

“We want to become one with the city,” Lachemi said. “We’re right downtown, we have associations with other Toronto businesses, and we want to expand even more.”

The Po-Op program, short for “Pole Opportunity” will start out as a co-op for business and fashion design students, but Lachemi hopes the program will grow with time.