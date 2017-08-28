Rams’ defence, El-Chanti lead Ryerson to win over Trent

By: Adriel Smiley

The Rams continued their unbeaten streak with a 4-0 win over the Trent Excalibur thanks to another great performance from midfielder Abdallah El-Chanti at Downsview Park.

Just a day after scoring the game-winner against the UOIT Ridgebacks, El-Chanti scored two more goals to help the Rams finish with a record of 5-0-1, good enough to share first place with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues in the OUA East.

So far this season, El-Chanti has four goals, good enough for fifth in the division. The second-year Ram also pocketed an assist on the night, his fourth of the season, which is a division-high.

Ryerson got on the board early Sunday against the Excalibur with a goal in the fourth minute from El-Chanti. That goal was foreshadowing of more offensive firepower to come.

The Rams’ Nick Lambis netted a goal in the 20th minute, his second of the weekend. Lambis’ goal on Sunday was then followed by El-Chanti’s second marker of the night to give the Rams a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Excalibur tried to force their offence in the second half, especially from the wing, but were unsuccessful against a strong Rams defence. Ryerson continued to have their fair share of opportunities, leading to a goal in the 90th minute from Alex Meczarski, assisted by El-Chanti.

The Rams’ offence continues to improve, having outscored their OUA opponents 22-5. It’s the largest differential in the league only behind the Carleton Ravens (27-5).

Up Next: The Rams will try to prove that they have the best offence in the province, when they take on the undefeated Ravens on Friday Sept. 16 at Downsview Park.