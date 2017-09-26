Trans-only recreation programs coming soon

The Ryerson Students’ Union’s (RSU) equity service centres are ready to start implementing trans-only gym programming at the university’s workout facilities.

“Transphobia exists,” said Camryn Harlick, RSU vice-president equity. “A lot of trans students feel uncomfortable going to the gym because they feel like they might be questioned.”

The equity centres’ end goal is to establish trans-only hours, but before those are enacted Harlick says several steps must be taken.

First, Harlick, along with Ryerson athletics, will be organizing two trans-only events to take place each semester—ideally one at the beginning and one at the end. While dates have not been set, Harlick is looking to create more opportunities for trans students on campus to participate in physical recreation.

These initiatives were introduced in Harlick’s executive report in August, and will provide the chance to record participation statistics to build a case for trans-only hours at one of Ryerson’s gyms.

“That way, when we approach the university, [the need for those hours] will be irrefutable,” they said. Harlick’s plan revolves around providing more chances for trans students on campus, which starts with programs like CrossFit, self- defence and Zumba classes, as well as trans-only swim times.