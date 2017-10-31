App of the Week: Seek

Search for prizes and rewards while you are walking with the Seek app. Available for free on Android and iOS, this app allows you to find virtual treasure chests that can be opened to collect real rewards.

Users are required to create an account before using it. This app uses both GPS and data in order to search for and display virtual treasure chests.

When registering for an account, the app will ask users for their interests and hobbies. The app then generates a list of rewards that users can collect based on them.

Once starting the app, users will note a virtual map is displayed with different coloured dots on the screen. These dots represent treasure chests that can be claimed if the user walks close enough to the items.

By tapping the dot on the screen, users will be taken to an augmented reality display, where they can open the chest and claim rewards.

Maroon-coloured dots on the screen represent common chests, which require no keys to open. However orange, beige and purple dots require keys to open.