Clowning around at Ryerson

Elaine “Sunbeam” Lithwick always gets a little nervous before she steps out to perform, no matter how many times she’s done it before.

She dresses herself in bright colours. She wears a yellow shirt, her mother’s hat and she takes out her dollar-store treasures: a crown, flowers, colourful bracelets and necklaces. She isn’t trying to look fashionable. Elvis Presley starts to play and Sunbeam instantly loosens up, beginning to dance and sing.

All that’s left to do is to put on her red nose.

Lithwick is a graduate of the caring clowns course offered at Ryerson through the Chang School of Continuing Education. She was trained to bring cheer to long- term care residents and currently spends three days per month at three different facilities.

Unlike the clowns you may have seen on the big screen, these caring clowns don’t wear a white face or scary makeup.

The program is offered to those over 50 years of age, most of whom are retired. The oldest working clown is in her 90s, and she is one of over 50 graduates. The idea began when Lynda Del Grande, the program’s main coordinator and a former clown, brought her experience to Ryerson.

“What we do brings so much happiness to others but it brings happiness to us as well,” said Del Grande, who encourages people to take the course if they’re looking for something that’s challenging and fulfilling.

The course begins each November and is split into three courses ending in April of the next year.

Litwick had always wanted to do something out of the ordinary once she entered retirement. Most of her job as a social worker for 39 years was dealing with serious issues. She began the course at 63 and never envisioned spending most of her retirement as a clown.