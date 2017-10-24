Five dollar food apparently really exciting

Julianna Jones has been waiting in line for a week so far.

The second-year graphic communications management student has been camping out on Yonge Street along with 10 other students in front of the closed down Sunrise Records store, where the new Yonge Street Warehouse is under construction.

Last month, Warehouse Group announced that another El Furniture Warehouse bar would be opening soon at its new location, just steps from the Ryerson University campus.

“I cannot wait to get inside just so I can freak out that I can’t pay with credit or debit and then have to pay a service fee to take out money from the ATM!” shouted Jones, who is first in line.