Getting things right

Around the beginning of my time working at The Eyeopener in my first year, someone told me that it was going to be nice to have a “pretty girl” on the news team because it would be easier for me to approach people for interviews on the street.

I understood that there was no harm intended behind the comment, but I also understood that there was inherently more meaning to it than they realized. I was worried that people didn’t care about my skills, or that I was given an opportunity that I didn’t deserve.

This is just one of millions of reasons equity training is a necessity to any workplace. Power struggles exist in the smallest places. Even if we’re just looking at a first-year volunteer talking to the editor-in-chief of a student newspaper, there is a power difference at play. This becomes more important when words are being put on a page.

Specifically for journalism, equity training can help give the most basic understanding to really dense issues—but this goes for the people in the newsroom and outside the newsroom as well.