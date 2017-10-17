Going back: Having a bachelor’s degree isn’t enough anymore

It was that class that destroyed Botero’s ideal four-year plan. He knew he had to get out of that program and try something new, but he stuck it out for two more years anyway, before finding the courage to tell his parents he just couldn’t do it anymore.

At this point, Botero found himself drawn to the idea of helping the environment. So, he applied to Ryerson’s urban and regional planning program, but was extremely doubtful that his UTM marks would get him a spot. When he did get accepted, Botero was told that none of his credits would count toward his new degree.

When September 2016 came around, his four-year plan had become a six-year plan. He was less than happy about it but he kept going because this time he’d be getting a fresh start doing something he loved—hopefully.

An arts student like Marlatt has a 38 per cent chance of finding employment in his field six months after graduation, according to Ryerson’s most recent employment data from 2013. Two years after graduation the chances increase to nearly 50 per cent.

The employment rates at Ryerson greatly vary from faculty to faculty. As of 2013, a student with a bachelor’s in engineering had about an 89 per cent chance of finding employment in their field, which is more than double of that for a student with an arts degree.

But in 2012, the Council of Ontario Universities reported that six per cent of youth that had a bachelor’s degree still couldn’t find employment.

That six per cent—no matter how small it may seem—is worrisome. What if after four years you come out still unemployable? That exact thought is what is driving so many new grads to go back to school and get a graduate degree.

Obtaining a master’s or graduate degree can add another two to five years of education on top of the four years it already takes to get a bachelor’s degree. Which means if you’ve planned everything just right, you’ll be in school for about 18-23 years of your life.