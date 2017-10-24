How the Ram’s men’s basketball team scored their biggest recruit

This offseason, Rana took a major step toward that goal when he landed the men’s basketball team’s first international recruit in school history on a trip to Senegal.

“He’s a legitimate NBA prospect,” Rana said. “I hope he enjoys his time at Ryerson, because I know that we will.”

The trip was part of the Sports for Education and Economic Development project—a non-profit organization that uses basketball to motivate young men and women in Senegal while helping them pursue their education. Rana wanted the five players who came with him to realize basketball was about more than what happened on the court. It was an opportunity to broaden the team’s perspective while learning about the stark similarities between vastly different countries.

“On TV, I only got to see one side of Africa,” recalled Adika Peter-McNeilly, the now-graduated Ryerson captain. “So when I got there, I was amazed at how similar it was to how we were living back home and to see how much they loved the game of basketball. It was mind-blowing.”

Senegal isn’t normally thought of as a basketball hotbed, but the West African nation of 15.4 million has produced 10 NBA players in its history. Senegalese players like Mamadou N’Diaye and current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng all managed to make the transatlantic leap to the NBA.

Rana didn’t expect to make any major recruiting moves while the team visited. And then he saw Tanor Ngom play.

“It was just fate,” Rana said.

When Rana met Ngom at a basketball camp in Senegal, the Dakar native mentioned he was looking for a North American university to join. A mutual friend introduced them, and that’s when everything clicked between Rana and the seven-foot-two centre.